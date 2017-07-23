Superstition Mountain Museum ore mill crew searching for mining artifacts, weathered wood

The ever-energetic and stalwart Superstition Mountain Museum stamp-mill crew of volunteers is embarking on a search for some items that are needed to continue with their mining history projects.
The volunteers have already restored the Cossak Stamp Mill to operating condition and built an operating arrastra and an operating mine headframe this last year.
According to Roger Camplin, one of the current projects is a storage building for the stamp mill. It will have a small room in front to display mining artifacts in a secure manner with a store room in back.
They are looking for old weathered wood and timbers for the building that is going to be next to and reflect the design of the current Assay Office. There is a project to upgrade the displays in the existing Assay Office as well. Mr. Camplin said items needed include, but are not limited to:
•old weathered timbers and wood;
•corrugated metal sheets;
•Assay artifacts;
•mining artifacts that can be restored and/or displayed;
•mercury retort and mercury container.
The crew will gladly remove and haul any of the above items and the museum will provide a donation letter of appreciation. Come out and visit the museum at 4087 N. Apache Trail (State Route 88) at Mountain View Road in Apache Junction and discuss any donation or call 480-983-4888 to arrange for someone to stop by and discuss a potential donation.
Editor’s note: Betty Swanson is an employee of the Superstition Mountain Museum.