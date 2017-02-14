‘Mt. Trashmore’ group decides not to appeal decision on petitions

The Stop Mount Trashmore group that submitted petitions to force a public vote on the Apache Junction landfill and were told they are short of the number needed, decided not to appeal the Apache Junction city clerk’s decision.
Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly reviewed the petitions and found that only 294 of the 3,105 submitted signatures qualified for the county’s signature verification phase, according to a Feb. 2 press release from the city.
“Last week, the city silenced the voices of over 3,000 Apache Junction residents. While we firmly believe there are a sufficient number of valid signatures to refer this measure to the ballot, the Stop Mount Trashmore Coalition has decided not to pursue the unwarranted lawsuit that Republic Services filed against us. Our coalition does not have the hundreds of thousands of dollars it would take to fight the city and Republic Services’ deep pockets in court,” Diane Burns, Stop Mount Trashmore chairwoman, said in a Feb. 7 e-mail. “Thanks to the efforts of our coalition, after over 50 years, Republic Services is finally required to monitor the groundwater near their partially unlined landfill. We call on Republic Services to begin groundwater monitoring immediately and share the results with residents. We are proud that thousands of Apache Junction residents spoke out on this important issue and we are confident our voices will be heard at the ballot box for years to come.”
City Attorney Joel Stern said Feb. 7 was the last day that the group could appeal the city clerk’s decision.
“This is the last day they could have filed in court,” he said in an interview following the Feb. 7 Apache Junction City Council meeting. “We haven’t checked to see if they have filed… but we haven’t been served today,” he said.
On Jan. 5 the Stop Mount Trashmore Community Organization LLC submitted 3,105 signatures to the city clerk in an effort to have the landfill zoning ordinance referred to city voters. Dec. 31, 2035, was set as the closure date for the landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, and solid waste and covering soil may be piled as high as 1,723 feet above mean sea level, the council decided in a 7-0 vote Dec. 6.
Two Apache Junction residents employed by Allied Waste Services of Phoenix filed a lawsuit against the city to prevent the acceptance of petitions submitted by the Stop Mount Trashmore group against the Apache Junction Landfill. The lawsuit identified violations of law that call into question the legality of every petition sheet and every signature, according to a press release from AJ Wins You Win.
On Jan. 18, Pinal County Superior Court Judge Carter Olson ordered that the lawsuit be stayed until after the city clerk completed her statutory review. The next court hearing in the current lawsuit is Feb. 15 at the Pinal County Superior Court in Florence.
According to a slideshow presented at the Nov. 14 city council work session, the Apache Junction Landfill opened in the late 1950s as a private dump. It operated under Pinal County jurisdiction until 1988 when it was annexed to the city. Allied Waste Industries purchased the 40-acre landfill in 1993; three years later it purchased the surrounding 89 acres from the Arizona State Land Department. The property ownership was transferred from Allied Waste to the Apache Junction Landfill Corp.
Connie Van Driel, chairwoman of the AJ Wins You Win committee in favor of the landfill, said she respects Mount Trashmore members’ decision to not appeal the city clerk’s decision.
“We have learned that Stop Mount Trashmore has decided not to challenge the Apache Junction city clerk’s rejection of their petitions. We greatly appreciate the Apache Junction city clerk’s decision to reject the flawed petition effort filed by Stop Mount Trashmore and we also respect Mount Trashmore’s decision not to appeal that decision. It was the right call for all sides,” she said in a Feb. 7 e-mail.
“Based on these decisions, Apache Junction will be spared an unneeded and costly court battle and will not have to worry about paying for an election that was only going to uphold the city’s vote for the Apache Junction Landfill. And, the city will be able to immediately benefit from the terms of the unanimously approved ordinance for the Apache Junction landfill. … Those benefits include additional revenues for Apache Junction, additional free solid waste disposal for the city and environmental monitoring even though there are currently no environmental problems at the landfill. The ordinance also sets a closure date down the road with plans to turn (the landfill) into a park and open space,” she said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com