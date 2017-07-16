Monsoon season is upon us; plan and take precautions

The city of Apache Junction and the Superstition Fire and Medical District want to remind area residents of the threats to our community which often come with the monsoon season, according to a press release.
Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed June 11-17 as Monsoon Awareness Week in Arizona in anticipation of the upcoming season.
“Arizonans enjoy the refreshing rains that accompany the monsoon,” Gov. Ducey said in a statement. “But we have to be prepared for the severe weather that may come along with it.”
Monsoon season officially started on June 15, but powerful and dangerous storms can develop at any time. Some areas within the city and surrounding areas are prone to flooding, including washes and neighborhoods that are located in low lying areas.
“The predominant natural desert landscape within our community and close proximity to the mountains make the area especially dangerous for flash floods and strong flood currents,” Shane Kiesow, public works manager for the city of Apache Junction, said in the release. “It is important for every property owner to reflect on possible impacts of flooding, which could damage their property and their neighbors. This means making sure all drainage areas through their properties stay clear of debris that may cause more severe impacts of flooding by clogging downstream drainage structures. Drivers also must be aware not to take undo risk in crossing flooded streets that run through washes this monsoon season,” he said.
“Driving through flooded washes not only places our citizens at risk, but also the first responders who are eventually called to perform a water rescue,” Brett Broman of the Superstition Fire and Medical District, said in the release. “These types of rescues are very dangerous to everyone involved due to the fast moving water and unknown hazards which lay beneath. Our crews are highly trained and very capable to perform these water rescues, but we would prefer to not place ourselves or members of the public in these types of dangerous situations if it can be avoided on the front end.”
More deaths occur each year due to flooding than from any other storm-related hazard because people simply underestimate the power of water. The city of Apache Junction will alert the community of road closures during the monsoon season. Some tips to remember are:
•Avoid all water crossings
•Flash floods start and end very quickly.
•Never drive through flooded roadways.
•Do not drive around barricades, which is illegal and dangerous.
•Six inches of water will reach the bottom of most passenger cars causing loss of control and stalling.
•Moving water one to two feet deep will carry away most vehicles.
•Be especially cautious at night when road flooding and water crossings are especially difficult to see.
In the event of heavy rains and potential flooding, the city of Apache Junction and the SFMD continue to provide free sandbags to our area residents. Citizens need to bring necessary tools to fill their own bags and arrange pickup and delivery. The sand bins and bags would be available around the clock at the locations listed below:
•Fire Station 261, 1135 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction
•Fire Station 262, 3955 W. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction
•Fire Station 264, 7557 E. U.S. Highway 60, Gold Canyon
Additionally, the monsoon season also brings with it the chance for microbursts, strong winds, lightning and risk of power outages. You can better prepare for these types of incidents by:
•Securing objects ahead of time to prevent them from blowing away.
•Trimming potentially damaging trees or tree limbs.
•Remember that no place outside is safe from lightning during a thunderstorm.
•Preparing a 72-hour emergency supply kit with plenty of water and non-perishable food to last three days without electrical power, which may affect running water.
To reach the city of Apache Junction Public Works Department, call 480-982-1055. SFMD can be reached at 480-982-4440 or www.sfmd.az.gov.
For more information on monsoon safety, visit http://monsoonsafety.org. Visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network at EIN.az.gov for official emergency updates.