Monday’s Apache Junction’s Construction Code Board of Appeals meeting cancelled

The city of Apache Junction’s Construction Code Board of Appeals meeting for Aug. 28 was cancelled. The next meeting is slated for Monday, Sept. 25.
The primary duty of the board is to hear and decide appeals made by individuals regarding construction codes and decisions made by code compliance officers. The board handles complaints of discrimination by property owners as well. There are six members appointed to three-year terms. The board members meet only on an as-needed basis, according to https://www.ajcity.net/878/Construction-Code-Board-of-Appeals.