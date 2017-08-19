Some of vandalized Confederate memorial near Gold Canyon cleaned by local man

Raymond Nault of Gold Canyon, above, on Aug. 17 cleaned off some of the tar and feathers used to vandalize a memorial for the Jefferson Davis Highway at U.S. Highway 60 at Peralta Road in Gold Canyon. The Jefferson Davis Highway marker, a Civil War memorial roadside marker, on the southwest corner of U.S. 60 and Peralta Road, was vandalized Aug. 16 or 17. Later, part of it was cleaned off and words were added to the top of the memorial. Mr. Nault said he is not a member of a group that maintains the Confederate memorial. “I’m the guy who loves everybody. I’m trying to write ‘LUV NOT HATE.’ Trying to get the feathers off. You know that’s hate…. It’s going to take a lot to restore history. But history seems to be repeating itself. Not in this neighborhood. Not letting people drive by here and see hate,” he said. A Pinal County Sheriff’s Office deputy stopped Mr. Nault and said that without permission from Arizona Department of Transportation, he must stop what he was doing with the monument.
