Meetings scheduled on alternatives for Apache Trail west of Apache Junction

The Arizona Department of Transportation and Federal Highway Administration have scheduled two open house meetings on Monday, Nov. 6, to allow the public to learn about and share input on alternatives for improving US 60X, the Mesa roadway known locally as Main Street/Apache Trail from Sossaman Road to Meridian Road (the county line, adjacent to Apache Junction).
The meetings are scheduled from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. Monday, Nov. 6, at Red Mountain Library, 635 N. Power Road in Mesa.
Formal presentations begin 30 minutes into each session, with the same content being shared at both meetings. Members of the project team will be available before and after to answer questions, and participants can view and provide comments on maps illustrating two alternatives for US 60X.
The meetings are part of a study that will lead to a corridor master plan creating a vision and investment priorities for the stretch between Sossaman and Meridian roads, including long-term improvements that address safety, mobility, access and drainage.
The public is encouraged to provide input on the study. To be included in the project record, comments must be received by Nov. 16. More information on the study is available at azdot.gov/US60XMainStreetStudy.
Comments also are welcome by e-mail at projects@azdot.gov, by phone at 855-712-8530 and by mail at ADOT Communications, 1655 W. Jackson St., MD 126F, Phoenix, AZ 85007
