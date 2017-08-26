Medical marijuana dispensary discussion postponed

Discussion on a conditional use permit for a nonprofit medical marijuana dispensary planned at 1985 W. Apache Trail Suite No. 4 was postponed Aug. 22 to the Tuesday, Sept. 12 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The meeting begins at 7 p.m. at 300 W. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The commission voted 4-0 to postpone discussion until all seven members could be present. Voting yes were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser, Vice Chairman Peter Heck and commissioners Robert Schroeder and Michael McGraw. Absent were commissioners Luciano Buzzin, Michael Frank and Willie Howard.
The medical marijuana dispensary is proposed to be on the southwest corner of West Apache Trail and South Palo Verde Drive. Palo Verde Plaza LLC is the owner and Svaccha LLC is the applicant, represented by Jareb Mackin and Jenifer Corey.
Svaccha LLC is the recipient of a dispensary license for the Apache Junction Community Health Analysis Area as determined by the Arizona Department of Health Services, which includes the city limits east to Gold Canyon and south to north of Pecos Road.
Mr. Mackin and Evan Pieser are co-owners of the proposed medical-marijuana dispensary, according to city documents presented at the Feb. 28 meeting of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission. The commission voted 5-1 to recommend that the city council approve allowing two dispensary and two cultivation businesses in the city limits and additional changes to the city code regarding medical marijuana businesses.
Svaccha is the Hindu word for clean. It also means clear, crystalline, purity – a clean product, Mr. Pieser said in an interview after the Feb. 28 meeting of the planning and zoning commission. See the story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/council-to-discuss-allowing-second-marijuana-dispensary-in-city-limits.
The commission on Aug. 22 also voted 4-0 to approve the following:
•cases PZ-13-16 and SD-1-16, a request by MHP No. 7 LLC, Keith VanderHout, president, represented by Charles Huellmantel and Lauren Proper-Potter of Huellmantel and Affiliates, to rezone the existing Boardwalk Estates Manufactured Home Park, 2200 N. Delaware Drive, from manufactured home park to medium/high-density single-family detached residences, conventional or manufactured homes, by planned development, for the purpose of converting the 20-acre property from a rental-space manufactured home park to a platted subdivision with lots available for individual ownership.
•a city-initiated text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code Volume II: Land Development Code, Chapter 2: Subdivision Regulations. The text amendment proposes to re-format the chapter and update subdivision regulations and procedural policies.