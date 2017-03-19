Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court Jan. 8-28

Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from Jan. 8-14 included:
•Ricardo Martinez and Deysy A. Angel Reyes, both of Apache Junction.
•Andrew Leo Sanchez and Jean Maryann O’connell, both of Apache Junction
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from Jan. 15-21 included:
•James Burhl Sims II and Debra Ann Berntson, both of Apache Junction.
•Michael Edward Wilson and Patty Jo Follis, both of Apache Junction.
***
Marriage licenses filed in Pinal Superior Court from Jan. 22-28 included:
•Cynthia Marie Shaw of Gold Canyon and Christopher Thomas Meier of Mesa.
•Gary Duane Clark and Lynda Deanne, both of Gold Canyon.
•Kris Louis Maddalena and Karen Louise Cini, both of Apache Junction.
•Justin Lee Michael Capozzi and Cheyenne Marie Burns, both of Apache Junction.
•Cody Robert Graham and Serina Lyn Siebert, both of Apache Junction.