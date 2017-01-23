Marijuana businesses code change before Apache Junction P&Z Tuesday

A text amendment to the Apache Junction City Code on the city’s nonprofit medical marijuana use regulations will be discussed by the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission at a meeting Tuesday.
It begins at 7 p.m. Jan. 24 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda is at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The change could allow for medical marijuana facilities in planned development zoning districts; adding more land uses from which a proposed medical marijuana facility must keep a separation distance; better defining security requirements; and possibly allowing dispensaries to sell other products to registered medical marijuana patients.
The board will also discuss and consider a request by Apache Mustang 1 and 2 LLC, represented by Mario Mangiamele, for a planned development major amendment for the Mustang Center, a 4.5-acre property at 2540 W. Apache Trail. It is zoned general commercial by planned development to expand or change the palette of business uses for the commercial center.