Lost Dutchman Days donates $89,140 to AJ nonprofits

A month after drawing thousands of rodeo fans to Apache Junction, the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days Committee held its annual wrap-up dinner to present checks totaling $89,140 to the organizations that helped make the rodeo a success while helping local youths.
About 165 volunteers, sponsors and committee members gathered to hear the news March 23 at Cowboys Up restaurant, 285 N. Apache Trail in Apache Junction. The money was raised during the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days, which marked the rodeo’s 53rd anniversary.
The weekend of activities, Feb. 24-26, included a rodeo, dance, rodeo royalty pageant, carnival, parade, brat party and arts and crafts fair.
The Lost Dutchman Days Committee is a partnership made up of two primary entities: Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp. and the Apache Junction Mounted Rangers.
Proceeds from the community event are put back into the community as donations to those youth-serving organizations that make Lost Dutchman Days a success. In doing so, the committee helps fulfill its purpose of “Putting smiles on kids’ faces.”
Since 1994, the event has donated $1,183,988.17 back to the community.
Denny Walter, the committee’s general chairman, and committee member Heather McClellan awarded checks in varying amounts to local organizations: Boys and Girls Club of Apache Junction, $10,000; Rotary Club of Superstition Mountain, $8,940; Elks Lodge No. 2349, $7,250; Apache Junction Parks and Recreation, $5,250, Apache Junction High School Booster Club, $4,250; Apache Junction Little League, $5,250, which included a $1,000 matched donation by Modern Woodmen of America; Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850, $4,250; Apache Junction 4-H, $2,250; Mobile Animal Surgical Hospital, $1,800; Cowgirls Historical Foundation, $1,500; Lost Dutchman Days Queens Committee, $1,000; SASI Drill Team, $1,000; Apache Junction Mounted Rangers, $18,200; and Superstition Mountain Promotional Corp., $18,200.
The major and event sponsors for the 2017 Lost Dutchman Days were: A&H Contracting Services; Apache Junction Independent; Arizona Desert Star Automotive; Bingham Equipment Co.; Captain’s Food and Spirits; Cowboys Up Steakhouse; Crescent Crown Distributing; Doug’s Performance Transmission; Earnhardt Auto Centers; Elks Lodge No. 2349; First Choice Glass; Frontier Ace Hardware; Filly’s Roadhouse; Goldfield Ghost Riders; Goldfield Ghost Town and Mine Tours; Handlebar Bar and Grill; Hitching Post Pizza and Broasted Chicken; Image Eyecare; Jonna Baker Realty and Associates; Los Gringos Locos; Lost Dutchman Fraternal Order of Eagles No. 3850; Mammoth Steakhouse; Modern Woodmen of America; Motel 6 Apache Junction; Mountain View Automotive; Ride Now Power Sports; Rosati’s Pizza of Gold Canyon; Shoppers Supply; Soroptimist International of Apache Junction; Superstition Express Laundry; Superstition Skies Restaurant and Lounge; Walmart and Wild Horse and Burro Program.
For more information about Lost Dutchman Days, visit www.lostdutchmandays.org. To view more photos of sponsors and check recipients, visit www.apachejunctionindependent.com.