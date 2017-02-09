Heavy weekend traffic, lane restrictions on US 60 during Renaissance Festival near Gold Canyon

The Arizona Department of Transportation reminds drivers who travel on U.S. Highway 60 east of Apache Junction to use alternate routes or allow extra travel time on weekends beginning Saturday, Feb. 11, and continuing through April 2, while the Arizona Renaissance Festival is underway near Gold Canyon. Signs advising motorists of the heavier traffic conditions will be in place along US 60. Drivers are advised to be aware of lane restrictions in the vicinity of the festival entrance and exit, according to a press release.
U.S. 60 will be narrowed to one lane in each direction near the festival entrance and exit, approximately one mile east of Peralta Road. Drivers also are advised to watch for median crossing closures. Traffic control will be in place from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on festival days to assist drivers.
There are no other state or U.S. highway routes in the area, so drivers should research the best alternate route to take based on their destination.
The Renaissance Festival is open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays from Feb. 11 through April 2 and on Presidents Day, Monday, Feb.20.
