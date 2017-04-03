Lane closures planned April 10-21 for street maintenance

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on Superstition Boulevard and Ironwood Drive in April.
Work will be occurring on Superstition from Meridian Drive to North Apache Trail (State Route 88) and on Ironwood from Superstition to Apache Trail April 10-21.
Crews will install new pavement preservation surfacing with new street striping. The work will result in lane restrictions or closures for one of the existing two lanes for both directions of traffic between 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Monday-Friday during the two-week period.
Access will be maintained for businesses, side streets and residences with possible delays as street-maintenance equipment passes.
For more information on the project, call the Public Works Department at 480-982-1055.