Lane closures for street maintenance planned

The city of Apache Junction will be conducting street maintenance on 16th Avenue from Idaho Road to Winchester Road, Royal Palm Road from Old West Highway to Southern Avenue and to the residential streets within the west half of the Palm Springs subdivision from April 17 through May 1, according to a press release.
Work will involve the seal coating of the existing pavement surface with new street striping. Lane restrictions may be in place 7 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Friday during the construction period.
All activity and barricading will be conducted during daylight hours for the safety of street workers, residents and traveling public. Access will be maintained for side streets. Residences within the affected areas will be informed prior to the work planned for their street with vehicle parking instructions.
Any questions related to this project should be directed to the public works department at 480-982-1055.