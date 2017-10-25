P&Z votes 5-1 in favor of KOA-style campground at Tomahawk and U.S. 60 in Apache Junction

Rezoning property for a KOA-style campground with cabins and recreational vehicle spots with sewer hook-ups and campsites was approved in a 5-1 vote of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission Oct. 24. Conceptual plans also set aside 4 acres of freeway frontage for a proposed 300- to 350-room hotel, restaurant and retail uses on 16.87 acres of vacant property at the northeast corner area of South Tomahawk Road and U.S. Highway 60.
“I thought it was like another RV park. I thought we had too many RV parks in town,” Commissioner Michael Frank said in an interview after the meeting on why he voted no.
He likes that there will be some cabins and campsites.
“I thought that was great. If it was all cabins and stuff like that, that would be great. I love tent camping and stuff. I just thought we didn’t need all of the RVs with all of the sewer hook-ups,” he said.
Voting to recommend that the Apache Junction City Council approve the rezoning were Chairwoman Theresa Nesser and commissioners Willie Howard, Robert Schroeder, Michael McGraw and Luciano Buzzin. Vice Chairman Peter Heck was absent.
The city council will consider the matter at a meeting that begins at 7 p.m. Nov. 21 in the council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Steve Cochrane, trustee of the Nathan, Ethan and Adam Cochrane Residuary Trusts (owner) and George McGavin and Linda Pearson (applicants), represented by Kevin McDougall (project engineer) of McDougall Devcon, are seeking to rezone the property from RS-20/PD (Medium Density Single-family Detached Residential by Planned Development) to B-1/PD (General Commercial District by Planned Development).
“Mr. McGavin and his associates own and operate the existing KOA campground at the southwest corner of East Old West Highway and South Tomahawk Road. Mr. McGavin informed staff that he has been very successful with KOA and that he was looking for another property to operate a KOA or KOA-type campground,” according to a staff report with the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
“A lot of these people have large RV’s – 40-footers. They spend a lot of money on these and they like to travel around the country, of course, visit the Superstition Mountains, go to the restaurants and get some good, quality family time here. The site is set up to be family oriented, with little play areas and probably be some pickleball and a pool, jacuzzi, other amenities and there’s 31 pages of criteria the KOA gives the owners to fulfill,” Mr. McDougall said to the commission Oct. 24.
Mr. McDougall wrote in a project narrative that there would be 300 to 350 rooms in the hotel.
“The 4-acre hotel/restaurant site will be designed and built by others and we estimate 3 acres plus for hotel site at a basis 115 units per acre for 300-350 rooms…. Motel amenities include: complimentary breakfast, restaurant, Internet/free Wi-Fi, cable TV, parking, 24-hour front desk service, smoke free hotel, swimming pool, bar, air-conditioning, coffee/tea in lobby and a TV/Wi-Fi seating area in lobby,” according to the narrative from Mr. McDougall.
Rudy Esquivias, senior planner/zoning administrator, read to the commission a list of B-1-zoned base businesses that would not be allowed at the site. They included manufactured/mobile home sales, semi-truck service, pawn shop, tattoo and/or piercing establishment, massage establishment, swap meet, RV or manufactured home park, RV or boat or vehicle storage, horse boarding or riding stables, soup kitchen, homeless shelter, used auto sales or medical-marijuana sales, among others.
“We are very much encouraging hotel, restaurant, office, medical-type uses on the property, not some of these more-general uses that can go into any B-1 zone,” Mr. Esquivias said.
The KOA-style campground can only have 25 percent year-round residents in the RV spaces. No more than 15 percent of the total homes in the campground can be uniform wood-style cabins, which may be rented year-round, Mr. Esquivias said to the commission.
The campground is slated to have a theme of “KOA Holiday Brand,” Mr. Esquivias said to the commission.
Darin Uselman, vice president of franchise services for Kampgrounds of America Inc., wrote the following in a letter to Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell, according to the city staff report: “Kampgrounds of America Inc. has approved the Tomahawk site location. We would ask that the same RV zoning at the existing Apache Junction KOA be applied to the Tomahawk site as well. This zoning would allow our franchisee to have RV camp sites, park model cabins, tent sites and a recreational building. This KOA will be family friendly and will not be a 55-plus adult park.”
