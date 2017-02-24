Kato Trains visits Apache Junction

A representative of Kato Trains visited Obies Trains, 2114 W. Apache Trail No. 11, on Feb. 2. The store hosted an open house for local residents to see the newest releases before the World’s Greatest Hobby show in Phoenix at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 4-5.

