Kato Trains visits Apache Junction

A representative of Kato Trains visited Obies Trains, 2114 W. Apache Trail No. 11, on Feb. 2. The store hosted an open house for local residents to see the newest releases before the World’s Greatest Hobby show in Phoenix at the Phoenix Convention Center on Feb. 4-5.
Representative Paul Knowles speaks with Jerry Maris about rail pieces. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
A train moves along the tracks in Obies Trains. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
A train moves along its track in Obies Trains. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
A man looks at a display in Obies Trains. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Jack and Carol Schwarzenbach look at a display of Kato Trains in Obies Trains. Mr. Schwarzenbach builds the train lines while Mrs. Schwarzenbach decorates the scene around the track, Mrs. Schwarzenbach said. (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)
Obies Trains Distributor-2
A new locomotive from Kato is on display at Obies Trains (Arianna Grainey/Independent Newspapers)