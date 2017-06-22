Katelyn Jane Reid on deans list at Norwich University

Katelyn Jane Reid of Gold Canyon has been recognized on the deans list at Norwich University for the spring 2017 semester:
Norwich University, in Northfield, Vermont, is a diversified academic institution that educates traditional-age students and adults in a Corps of Cadets and as civilians.
Norwich offers traditional and distance-learning programs culminating in baccalaureate and graduate degrees.
Norwich University was founded in 1819 by Capt. Alden Partridge of the U.S. Army and is the oldest private military college in the U.S.
Norwich University will celebrate its bicentennial in 2019. Learn more about the campaign and how to participate in the Year of Leadership at bicentennial.norwich.edu. For more information, go to www.norwich.edu.