June 13 P&Z meeting canceled, next one June 27
The Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission’s Tuesday, June 13, meeting has been canceled.
The nest meeting is slated for 7 p.m. Tuesday, June 27, in the city council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd. The agenda will be posted at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
