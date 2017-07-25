2.48 inches reported at rain gauge: July 24 storm had impact in Apache Junction, Gold Canyon

Power lines were down, electricity out in some areas and washes ran full in a Monday, July 24, rainstorm that dumped as much as 2.48 inches of rain in and around the city of Apache Junction.
The Flood Control District of Maricopa County, which has rain gauges in the area, recorded the following in a 24-hour period checked at 6:35 p.m. July 24:
•2.48 inches of rain at Apache Trail, east of Idaho Road.
•1.61 inches at the flood-retarding structure northwest of Idaho Road and Lost Dutchman Boulevard.
•2.76 inches at Weekes Wash and Baseline Avenue.
•1.61 inches of rain at U.S. Highway 60 south of Supersition Mountain Drive in Gold Canyon.
•1.38 inches near the top of East Lazy K Road in Gold Canyon.
Roads closed during the storm because of flooding, according to Pinal County, included:
•Lost Dutchman, between Cortez Road and Goldfield Road.
•Foothill Street, between Cortez Road and Goldfield Road.
•Scenic Street, between Tomahawk Road and Cortez Road.
•Junction Street, between Tomahawk Road and Cortez Road.
•Second Avenue, between Tomahawk Road and Wickiup Road.
•Fourth Avenue, between Tomahawk Road and Cactus Road.
The full list of Pinal County closures is at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/pinal-county/road-closures-listed-from-july-24-storm/.
Salt River Project said storm activity affected the electrical system in the area, including some power lines down. See where at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/news/salt-river-project-reports-power-outages-in-apache-junction/.
See the previous 24 hour’s rain totals at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Rain/htmlprec.txt.
The map is at http://alert.fcd.maricopa.gov/alert/Google/v3/gmap.html.