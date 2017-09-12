Photo: Hunger action proclamation given

(Photo by Richard H. Dyer, Independent Newspapers)

Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy at a council meeting Tuesday, Sept. 5, read and presented a proclamation designating September 2017 as United Food Bank National Hunger Action Month.

From left in the foreground are Jackie Shelley of United Food Bank and Mayor Serdy.

The proclamation states, in part, “United Food Bank serves all of the East Valley and eastern Arizona, including Apache Junction; and … provides more than 26 million pounds of food annually to 222 partner agencies and programs, the equivalent of 61,000 meals provided per day, including meals in Apache Junction.” The proclamation can be read through a link from the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com.

