Housing rehabilitation funds to help Apache Junction home owners

The city of Apache Junction is seeking federal funds to continue an owner-occupied-housing rehabilitation program. Homeowners are required to demonstrate the city’s need for the funding. The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, ADA accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues, according to a press release.
Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:
•Own their home and property for a minimum of one year;
•Reside within the city limits as a full-time resident; and
•Are at least 62 years old or have a disability or have children under the age of 18 living in the home.
Applications are available online at www.ajcity.net/rehab; for pick-up at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.; or by mail. Call 480-474-2635 to request a copy.
A Spanish version of the application is also available. Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality.
Information about the program, including a chart to determine if a residents may be eligible, can be found at www.ajcity.net/rehab. Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, contact Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or visit http://www.ajcity.net/rehab.