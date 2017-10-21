Housing rehab funding available in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction has received federal funds to continue the owner-occupied-housing rehabilitation program. The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues.
Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:
•Own their home and property for a minimum of one year;
•Reside within the city limits as a full time resident; and
•Are at least 62 years old or have a disability OR have children under the age of 18 living in the home.
Applications are available online at www.ajcity.net/rehab; at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.; or by mail. Call 480-74-2635 to request a copy.
A Spanish version of the application is also available. Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality.
Information about the program including a chart to determine if a resident may be eligible can be found at www.ajcity.net/rehab.
Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or visit http://www.ajcity.net/rehab.