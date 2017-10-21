Housing rehab funding available in Apache Junction

Oct 21st, 2017 · by · Comments:

The city of Apache Junction has received federal funds to continue the owner-occupied-housing rehabilitation program. The program provides deferred payment loans from $1,000 to $55,000 for heating, air conditioning, plumbing, roofs, Americans with Disabilities Act accessibility, code violations and health and safety issues.

Eligible applicants must be owner-occupied homeowners who:

•Own their home and property for a minimum of one year;
•Reside within the city limits as a full time resident; and
•Are at least 62 years old or have a disability OR have children under the age of 18 living in the home.

Applications are available online at www.ajcity.net/rehab; at the Development Services Department, 300 E. Superstition Blvd.; or by mail. Call 480-74-2635 to request a copy.

A Spanish version of the application is also available. Privacy is a priority and recipients of the program and information collected in the application process are held in strict confidentiality.

Information about the program including a chart to determine if a resident may be eligible can be found at www.ajcity.net/rehab.

Funds are distributed on a first-come, first-served basis. For more information, call Heather Patel at 480-474-2635 or visit http://www.ajcity.net/rehab.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie