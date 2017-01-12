Household hazardous waste event Feb. 25 in Apache Junction

The city of Apache Junction will be holding its annual free household hazardous waste, white goods, electronic recycling and document-shredding collection event at 8 a.m.-noon at the city’s public works operations yard, 575 E. Baseline Road. The event is open to city of Apache Junction residents.
The household hazardous waste collection is for items that typically cannot be deposited into regular trash. An effort will be made to recycle most of the items collected. Residents may bring from their homes hazardous waste items such as anti-freeze (up to 20 gallons in up to five-gallon containers), batteries (auto/truck and marine), motor oil (up to 20 gallons in up to five-gallon containers), and paint (latex and oil based, non-aerosol), and passenger, light-truck and semi-truck tires (rims will not be accepted).
White goods are any large household appliances such as refrigerators, air conditioners, freezers, stoves, washing machines, clothes dryers and related. All refrigerators and freezers must be emptied of food before they will be accepted.
Electronic recycling are items such as personal computers, laptops, flat panel monitors, modems, switches, power cords, printers, wire and cabling, mice, keyboards, hard drives, floppy discs, DVDs, CD drives, telephones, cell phones, printers, fax machines, copiers, calculators, typewriters, flat panel televisions, stereos, radios, projectors, cable equipment, video equipment, VCRs, video game equipment, etc.
Document shredding of confidential documents will be done on-site.
Items that will not be accepted include furniture, lamps, and small appliances, or any items from businesses or commercial interests.
For additional information about the collection of household hazardous waste and other items, call Heather Hodgman at 480-474-8500.