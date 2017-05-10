Horses can be put on lot smaller than 1.25 acres, Apache Junction City Council decides

When Kathleen Pavicevic bought a home on 1.2 acres at 980 E. Scenic St. in Apache Junction she planned to stable her horses but later found out that the city requires a minimum of 1.25 acres for horse privileges.
Her attorney, Brian C. Locker of Fowler St. Clair, told the Apache Junction City Council at a rezoning hearing May 2 that she was told by real estate officials that she could have horses on the property.
The council voted to approve rezoning the property from multi-family residential to single-family residential and allowing horses on the 1.2-acre property.
Mr. Locker asked that a city staff suggestion for front-yard landscaping along Scenic and dedicating 33 feet of right-of-way for future road improvements not be included in the rezoning.
Two motions were made by the council to approve the rezoning, with one failing.
Vice Mayor Chip Wilson made the first motion, which didn’t include landscaping or the right-of-way. It failed with a tie, 3-3, with Mr. Wilson, Councilwoman Christa Rizzi and Mayor Jeff Serdy voting yes and Councilman Jeff Struble, Councilwoman Gail Evans and Councilman Dave Waldron voting no. Councilwoman Robin Barker was absent.
Prior to making the motion, Mr. Wilson said a previous property owner had horses.
“I am familiar with the property… And I know the previous owner even had horses on the property, because there was a series of complaints several years ago concerning it. And I can see how with the, I’ll say, left equipment that was on the property, (there was the) belief it was acceptable to have horses on the property,” he said. “I fully understand all that and I sympathize very much with her… and I, myself, think that if we’re going to try to establish plants and stuff in the area, that we need to go across the board, over the entire city and not start out punishing one person.”
Mr. Waldron made a second motion, without the landscaping but including the addition of the 33 feet of right-of-way. It passed, 4-2, with Mrs. Evans and Mrs. Rizzi voting no.
“One of the directions the city is trying to go in is to clean up and spruce up properties, so to plant a couple trees and a few shrubs is not a hardship. I mean, the city was correcting a problem she created in the lack of due diligence. If we require a developer who comes in and operates a property, they have to do landscaping,” Councilwoman Evans said in an interview after the meeting. “In the long run it benefits everybody because it gives you higher property values,” she said.
“I voted no because I disagreed with the additional requirements,” Councilwoman Rizzi said in a prepared statement in response to a question. “I didn’t think it was fair to require this property owner to do anything that the neighboring horse properties’ owners did not have to do. To me it would have been punishing her for something that was not her fault and that would not have been the right thing to do.”
Mr. Locker told the council that Ms. Pavicevic saw it was horse property based on an MLS, or multiple listing service, item for the house.
Mr. Locker said to the council that he did not approve of dedicating the 33 feet of right-of-way.
“At the end of the day, are we going to make this a deal-breaker? No, of course we’re not. I mean, she wants her horses. That’s the primary issue,” he said.
He also questioned requiring his client to spend $500 on landscaping.
“Is the 33 feet a huge deal? No. I think the landscaping is the bigger deal for us because it’s more money out of Ms. Pavicevic’s pocket,” he said to the council.
The city of Apache Junction staff report can be viewed from the agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com