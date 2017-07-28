History Happens Here in AJ: Polar bear leaves under ‘unbearable’ circumstances

History oftentimes is forgotten as time passes. This weekly series will feature old photographs from the Apache Junction/Gold Canyon Independent’s archives, held up in the exact place that they were originally taken, in the style of Dear Photograph.
This week’s image was taken by then Independent staffer Robert Kropp and the image ran in the July 8-14, 1987 edition on page 1.
The original caption reads: BEAR OF A JOB. A truck driver pushing a mounted polar bear into a moving van momentarily stopped traffic recently when the trophy was moved out of the Valley National Bank building on the Apache Trail. The 11-foot bear, owned by Don W. D. Larson of Phoenix, was on loan to the bank but Larson decided to ship the beast to his summer home in Wisconsin. Perhaps even polar bears find the Valley’s 100-plus degree temperatures “unbearable,” even in an air-conditioned building.
This week, the temperatures would have been even more “unbearable” for that polar bear as temperatures are predicted to reach 120 degrees. The forecast for Monday, June 19 was 119 and 121 degrees for Tuesday June 20. Definitely much too hot for a bear used to the chilly 40 degree average in that polar bears are accustomed to in Churchill, Manitoba, Canada in June.
The bank, which is now Chase, is at 1148 Apache Trail
