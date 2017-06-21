Heat relief station opens at Apache Junction Salvation Army site

The Salvation Army of Apache Junction is helping residents prevent heatstroke and dehydration during excessive-heat warnings this summer by utilizing the facility as an excessive-heat relief station.
“Whenever the National Weather Service declares an excessive heat warning, all the Salvation Army (sites) in the Valley become cooling stations,” Maj. Kris Suarez of the Salvation Army of Apache Junction, 605 E. Broadway Ave., said. “So, what that means, every day of the notice we are open 11-5 so that people can come in and get out of the heat, get water and rest. We especially look to get the word out for the homeless and the elderly, but we open are doors to anyone. Our facility here is available to everyone.”
Heat-relief stations are used to help locals stay cool, hydrated and comfortable, Terry Suarez, also of the Salvation Army of Apache Junction, said.
“This year is the second year we’ve been here in Apache Junction and will be doing what we call our excessive heat relief station and hydration station,” Mrs. Suarez said. “And we’re going to be including this year – in addition to giving out water whenever it’s requested – opening our building where people can get out of the heat. We’ll have television available and table games, books to read and things that help people be able to relax a little and spend some time during the hours that we are open.”
Also, Maj. Suarez discussed what donations are most important and valuable to the success of the heat-relief stations and the emergency food boxes the Salvation Army gives out to people in need.
For the heat-relief station, he can use: water, other cold drinks, Popsicles, Chapstick, bandanas, sunscreen, anything that can give relief.
“We have two drop boxes in our parking lot, we can take clothing and small appliances. For furniture and larger items, we do have a 1-800 number (1-800-728-7825) in which people call for larger items, where the truck will go to their home to pick up the items,” he said.
Donations are accepted at Arizona Salvation Army locations, Maj. Candi Frizzell of the Salvation Army of Mesa, said: The most useful items residents can donate during excessive heat warnings are “water, sunglasses and lip balm,” Maj. Frizzell said.
“For our food pantry: any non-perishable foods that would be given out in our emergency food boxes. Also, any kind of baked items: bread, pastries. We can give out almost any donations we receive,” Mrs. Suarez said.
