Healthy Harvest free produce distribution Aug. 16
From left, The Center volunteers Linh Nguyen, Phil Tomlinson and Elaine Tomlinson join Empowerment Systems President/CEO Jack Beveridge in bagging green beans to distribute to area families. (Independent Newspapers/Wendy Miller)
The Center at Empowerment Systems will distribute free produce Wednesday, July 19, at The Center, 2066 W. Apache Trail Suite 116 in Apache Junction.
Those with appointments will be able to pick up their food at their appointed time.
Walk-ins are welcome to come at 9:30 a.m. and sign in. To schedule an appointment or for more information, call 480-367-6937 extension 115.
The distributions is generally held the third Wednesday of the month.
Future dates are Aug. 16, Sept. 20, Oct. 18, Nov. 15 and Dec. 20.
You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.