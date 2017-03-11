Pinal County residents may vote in November on half-cent sales tax increase to fund roadwork

The Pinal County Board of Supervisors plans to call for a November mail-in election for voters to decide if a half-cent sales tax can be added to raise $640 million for roadwork, the Apache Junction City Council was told March 6.
The tax rate is presently 9.1 percent in Apache Junction, according to www.ajcity.net/115/Tax-License.
“We identified about $1.4 billion in need but with this particular plan we’re coming up with only about $640 million … with a 20-year half-cent sales tax,” Andrew Smith, transportation principal planner for Pinal County, said at last Tuesday’s council meeting.
“If the citizens and the county approve that, would it get allocated to each of the individual cities to do work or just the county?” Mayor Jeff Serdy asked at the meeting.
“The way the statute is written… the department of revenue collects the funds and then it is disbursed to the community that has that project identified within its boundary,” Mr. Smith said.
A total of $300,000 a year would go to the Central Arizona Governments to administer the entire program, he said.
“From your best guess, when would an election be? If certain things happened, when would the people have a chance to vote on that?” City Manager Bryant Powell asked.
“We are actually shooting for November 2017 to have this before the Pinal County voters,” Mr. Smith said. “This would be a special mail-in (ballot in) Pinal County.”
Mr. Powell asked what the priority would be for the north-south corridor. The proposed 45-mile-long corridor is bounded by U.S Highway Route 60 in the north and Interstate 10 in the south, according to http://azdot.gov/docs/business/north-south-corridor-proposed-project.pdf.
“I want to think it was in phase 2. Some of it is based off of the fact that we’re waiting for ADOT to get a little further along with its environmental impact statement so we can use that as a way to say, ‘This is where the corridor is going to be’ and preserve that corridor, that right-of-way footprint,” Mr. Smith said.
Mr. Smith said a public meeting on the half-cent sales tax and proposed road construction will be held 5-7 p.m. Wednesday, March 23, in the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
The county in 2015 and 2016 worked on and completed a map of regionally significant routes for safety and mobility, Mr. Smith said.
“We tweaked a lot of the east-west corridors. There was a lot more up and around what would have been the Portalis area (state land south of Baseline Road) for your interests. We kind of broke it back to a 2-mile space, which is what … the Arizona Department of Transportation would prefer as it relates to high-capacity facilities. They like those 2-mile spacings. So we’ve really tried to maintain that 2-mile spacing going east and west and north and south,” Mr. Smith said.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com