Governor proclaims June 11-17 Monsoon Awareness Week

Arizona Gov. Doug Ducey proclaimed June 11 -17 Monsoon Awareness Week in Arizona in anticipation of the upcoming monsoon and summer severe weather hazards. The proclamation recognizes the diversity of severe weather, extreme heat and flooding that occurs in Arizona, according to a press release.

“Arizonans enjoy the refreshing rains that accompany the monsoon,” Gov. Ducey said in the press release. “But we have to be prepared for the severe weather that may come along with it.”

The monsoon, which is active mid-June through late September, is characterized by the familiar afternoon thunderstorms that produce lightning, high winds and heavy rains. Given the right conditions, a monsoon thunderstorm can cause localized flash flooding and/or dust storms.

Besides the storms, the heat alone can be life threatening, especially to those who work outside, people over 65, children under five, and those with pre-existing medical conditions. Know the signs of dehydration, heat exhaustion and heat stroke. Reduce exposure to the sun and heat during peak hours.

DEMA has partnered with the National Weather Service; the Arizona departments of Agriculture, Health Services, Homeland Security, Insurance, Public Safety, Transportation and Water Resources; and The Salvation Army to advocate severe weather preparedness. Arizonans are encouraged to take the following actions in preparation for the season:

Plan

Write a communication plan. The plan should identify a family meeting place, evacuation routes away from the house, and an out-of-town contact. Practice the plan with your family.

Prepare

Assemble an emergency supplies kit with enough non-perishable food and potable water to last your family, including pets, for 72 hours. Include a first aid kit, radio, flashlight, batteries, cash, cell phone charger, and copies of important documents.

Inquire

Know what hazards threaten your community. Ask your work and child’s school about their emergency plans. Bookmark EIN.az.gov for emergency updates and preparedness information.

Inspire

Be a preparedness example to your community. Give blood, learn first aid, volunteer, and talk to others about what you have learned about preparedness.

Visit the Arizona Emergency Information Network at EIN.az.gov for official emergency updates, preparedness and hazard information, and multimedia resources.