Gold Canyon United Methodist Church remodels former restaurant for food bank

Gold Canyon United Methodist Church, 6640 S. Kings Ranch Road, purchased the Red Sage Restaurant, 8330 E. Sunrise Sky Drive, for $350,000 a little over one year ago. After a full assessment of the property the church decided to spend another $380,000 to remodel the facility for ministry use.
Almost all of the kitchen equipment, booths and bar fixtures were removed and sold to other restaurants. Two walls were torn out and the dining room entry ways were remodeled. The ceiling, carpet and bathroom tile were also replaced. After a ﬁve-month remodel, the building has been completely reworked for a different purpose.
The kitchen area has been remodeled into a 2,000-square-foot food bank. The walk-in refrigerator and freezer work today to store perishable food for people in need.
Approximately 8,500 bags of food are given to about 10,000 people each year. Forty-ﬁve volunteers staff the food bank, which is open 8:30 a.m.-noon Monday-Friday. The food bank’s effectiveness is multiplied greatly through its ongoing affiliation with the United Food Bank.
The two dining rooms and the bar area have been transformed into four large meeting areas designed for classes and ministry functions. One meeting room now houses a beautiful conference table designed and built by Wally Quanstrom and crew.
Our church hopes to expand our ministry to the community through this new facility which is directly across the street from our church’s south parking lot. It is a joy to see this project already make a difference in the life of the church.
Editor’s note: The above is an excerpt from the church’s September newsletter, available at http://goldcanyonumc.org/.