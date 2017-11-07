Gold Canyon Republicans met on Saturday, Oct. 14

The first guest speaker at the Saturday, Oct. 14, meeting of the Gold Canyon Republicans was Pinal County Sheriff Mark Lamb. He was pleased to inform us that his department is running smoothly and in full cooperation with the Pinal County Attorney’s office. New radios are being delivered to provide better and clearer reception to enhance public and officer safety. This is especially important to our more remote mountain communities. He gave his support to vote “yes” on the regional transportation plan, Propositions 416 and 417, because improved transportation will mean better response times and improve citizen and officer safety.
Our second speaker was Pinal County District 5 Supervisor Todd House, who reviewed the current economic development plans coming soon to Pinal County. Can your believe a theme park is being planned and a NASCAR track? Also, Lucid, an electric car company, will be building a large factory, and the Phoenix Mart will be North America’s global product marketplace offering millions of products and thousands of showroom suites in a modern merchandise mart setting. It is slated to open in 2018. (The previous information is from phoenixmart.com.) All of these exciting projects are being built in the Casa Grande area. He is also encouraging us to vote “yes” on Propositions 416 and 417 in order to ensure continued economic growth, good paying jobs and reduced traffic congestion.
Arizona Attorney General Mark Brnovich was our keynote speaker. He advised us that a lawsuit has been filed against the Arizona Board of Regents for dramatically and unconstitutionally increasing the price of base tuition and mandatory fees at Arizona’s public universities by more than 300 percent since 2003. The Arizona constitution requires that the university and all other state educational institutions shall be open to students of both sexes, and the instruction furnished shall be as nearly free as possible. This is so important to families and our young people who are struggling to acquire the necessary skills that will be needed for job growth.
The attorney general also touched on topics such as: The Tucson gun case and the illegal destruction of guns, disrespect for the law; recovering $3.9 million for consumers in Arizona via restitution; watching charity scams for hurricane relief; and so much more. The Attorney General’s Office is working hard to meet and exceed the needs of the citizens of Arizona. Thank you, Mark Brnovich for pursuing the “people’s business” with such vigor, skill and dedication.
Our guest speakers for November will be Arizona Secretary of State Michelle Reagan and Eric Golub, who is a conservative comedian. (Who knew there were any conservative comedians?) We will also be having a musical tribute to veterans, courtesy of Dave Webb from Sunland Promotions.
December’s guest speaker will be Jonathan Gelbart, Republican candidate for superintendent of public instruction, along with important local representatives and candidates. Our meetings are for our members and guests only. If you would like to be a guest please call Pam Burks at 480-214-5555.
Editor’s note: Pam Burks is the chairwoman for the Gold Canyon Republicans.