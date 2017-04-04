Gold Canyon meetings and classes

Monthly meetings and classes for Gold Canyon include the following:

•Gold Canyon Business Association: Contact Chris Bukovac at 480-577-4309 or chris@gcba.biz.
•Gold Canyon Garden Club, Contact Tricia Schaeffer 602-421-9713.
•Gold Canyon Lions Club: Contact Mike Weaver at 480-330-0221 or mike.weaver.aea@gmail.com.
•Gold Canyon Republicans: Call Pam Burks at 480-214-5555.
•Gold Canyon Soroptimists: Call Melody Higgins at 480-389-7135.
•Golf Clinics or Lessons, Mountain Brook Golf Club: Contact Curt Miles at 480-671-1000 or cmiles@mountainbrookgolf.com.
•GriefShare – Superstition Foothills Baptist Church: Call Ina at 480-982-3426.
•Grief Support Group – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church: Call the Rev. Bob Deits at 480-396-4838.
•Ladies Bible Study – Superstition Foothills Baptist Church: Call 480-983-9025.
•Ladies Mah Jongg in Gold Canyon East: Interested players can e-mail susiehaight@aol.com.
•Men’s Breakfast – Superstition Foothills Baptist Church. Call 480-983-9025.
•Mind Menders Alzheimers/Dementia Caregivers Support Group – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. Call Jeanette Lunstead at 480-671-9888.
•Northern Pinal County Democrats. Call David Coward at 480-678-1756.
•Paladin Social Club. Call Sue Birmingham at 480-288-0022.
•Pet Services of Gold Canyon Obedience and Agility Classes. Contact Kathy at 480-652-4900 or pkfabish@gmail.com.
•Pioneer Club Children’s Program (first–sixth grades) – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. Call Katharine Keller at 480-982-3776.
•Smiling Dog Learning Center. call 480-288-8749 or e-mail Kathy@smilingdoglandscapes.com.
•Stitches Unlimited – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. Call Bonnie Becker 480-250-9652.
•Superstition Mountain Republican Club: Contact Steven Boyd at 480-510-6791 or sboydenterprises@gmail.com.
•Superstition Mountain Rotary Club: Call Jay Jones 480-983-4450.
•Superstition Network and Referral Group: Call Sharon Stover at 480-226-4121.
•Weight Watchers – Superstition Foothills Baptist Church. Call 480-983-9025.
•Wellness, Purpose and Abundance: Visit www.aimeecarlson.com.
•Women of Wisdom: Call Renee’ Spears at 480-215-8328
•Youth Group Fellowship (seventh–12th grades) – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church: Call Beth Steinberg at 480-982-3776.
•A.D.O.B.E.: Call Genevieve Bricker 480-983-1415.
•Al-Anon meetings: Call 480-969-6144 or www.al-anoneastvalley.org.
•Al-Anon – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church: Call 480-982-3776.
•Alcoholics Anonymous. Call Blair at 480-245-8300.
•Alzheimer’s Support Group – Superstition Foothills Baptist Church: Call 480-983-9025.
•Cancer Support Group – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. Call Dee Ashe 480-982-3776.
•Clogging with Ann Mills: For schedule www.CountryCloggers.org or 480-278-0871.
•Codependence Anonymous – Gold Canyon United Methodist Church. Call 480- 982-3776.
•Convention of States: Contact Rene Parks at ojparks@msn.com or call 480-201-4255.
•Conversation Café: Contact Christine Smith at christine-smith@talktalk.net or call 480-288-8969.
•Couples Patterned Dancing: E-mail cathy-cal@hotmail.com.
•Dance with Dee Dee: Visit www.dancewithdeedee.com or contact 480-510-3318.
•DivorceCare, Superstition Foothills Chapter: Call Noreen Gresli at 480-983-9025.
•Edible Gardening Group: Contact Jean Buckborough at 480-982-6020 or Jean@NewVisionHealing.com.
•Empowerment Support Group and SV Support Group: Call 480-982-0205.

