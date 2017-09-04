Genesis Project in Apache Junction focuses on ‘feeding the hungry’

The Genesis Project, 564 N. Idaho Road in Apache Junction, a nonprofit 501(c)3 community resource center, is offering meals five days a week to the hungry.
As stated on the organization’s website, www.genesisprojectaz.com, “Genesis Project is a coalition of churches in the Apache Junction area banded together for the common purpose of aiding the less fortunate… to feed the hungry and the homeless by facilitating hot meals, showers, clothing and medical services.”
The organization helps anyone in need, Mid Carlozzi, president of the Genesis Project, said.
“Genesis is not about feeding the poor, it is about feeding the hungry… If you’re hungry, you’re eligible. From the demographic studies which we have done, 40-plus-percent of the people that come here to eat are seniors. The misnomer is that Genesis is feeding the homeless. It’s far greater than the homeless; it’s people in need,” he said.
“If somebody sees somebody that is distressed, they’ll tell them to go over to the Genesis Project, that they will feed you, give you some water and some clean clothes. Really the community has embraced what we do. Without that support and love we wouldn’t be able to do what we do – that’s very critical.”
Mr. Carlozzi said he has worked with a homeless coalition and the city to open the Genesis Project as a resource center.
“We have come up with (the) idea of developing the Genesis Project to a resource center on Mondays 2-5 (p.m). We’ll have different agencies to help anybody. You don’t have to be hungry, homeless or whatever. If you’re having a problem with looking for a job, Arizona Works is going to be here. Having a problem with Social Security? Social Security is going to be here. United Way will be here.”
The Genesis Project also helps individuals get back on their feet to create a new life for themselves, Mr. Carlozzi said.
“The city has been very good about awareness and dedication of taking care of the homeless problem of Apache Junction. The problem is two-fold: One, how to prevent homelessness and two, for those folks (who) are homeless, how do we get them off the streets? That’s what this homeless coalition is all about…. So many people come in and tell us, ‘without you guys (Genesis Project) I wouldn’t have survived this. I got a job now, because I was able to stay alive when you guys feed us. You gave me a bike, so I was able to get to work. Now, I have a bike, I have work and I have income, and now I also have a place to live.’ How cool is that?”
The Genesis Project contributes to the Thank Goodness It’s Friday (TGIF) program.
“We provide lunches for children at the library and Apache Junction Multi-generational Center,” Judy Sparks. Genesis Project secretary/treasurer, said. “A lot of the children (who) go to the library on Fridays, when school is out, do not have a lunch. So, the library staff is aware of who is there all day, so we provide a packed lunch and a bottle of water. During the peak last year, we were doing 10 every Friday. Over the summer they do activities and on Tuesdays we were doing five lunches,” she said.
Volunteers at Genesis Project come from all over, Sue Nelimark, the Monday manager, said.
“We are from different faiths, different churches, different walks of life, different political opinions and views. But we are certainly able to put that aside, because there is a higher purpose. And, I think the way we conduct ourselves with each other and certainly, ultimately with our guests, proves that. I think it’s community on all levels. And I am so glad we can be here for Apache Junction. It has that ripple effect – it ripples throughout the community.”
Mr. Carlozzi and Ms. Sparks conveyed the importance of civic organizations and their donations to the Genesis Project.
“Between rent, utility and refrigeration—it’s a challenge to stay funded. Without the community, we wouldn’t be open,” said Mr. Carlozzi.
“It’s a community effort,” said Ms. Sparks.
“Besides the community support, without our volunteers we wouldn’t be able to do what we do. They are the true blessing,” said Mr. Carlozzi.
