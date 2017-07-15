Apache Junction to hold July 20 meetings on future Southern Avenue construction

The city of Apache Junction will hold a pair of public meetings on future roadway improvements for Southern Avenue between Delaware and Ironwood drives. The meetings are 9-10:30 a.m. and 2-3:30 p.m. Thursday, July 20, at the Parks and Recreation Conference Center, 1001 N. Idaho Road. The roadway improvements are scheduled for 2020.
The Arizona Department of Transportation is administering a drainage and roadway resurfacing project that will include improvements on Southern Avenue from Delaware to Ironwood. The project will provide a smooth roadway surface, storm drain, sidewalk, curb and gutter and provide pedestrian/bicycle connectivity throughout the project limits, according to a press release.
Under the plan, lane restrictions would be set in both directions of Southern during construction, which would be conducted Monday through Friday, from early morning to sunset. No nighttime or weekend construction is anticipated.
For more information, call project manager Raquel Schatz at 480-474-8549.