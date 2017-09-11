Funds donated to pay for Apache Junction park’s playground shade structure

The city of Apache Junction received a $30,226.46 donation from Apache Greyhound Park that will be used to pay for a 45-foot-wide shade structure over playground equipment at City Complex Park in front of the multi-generational center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
“In our parks we really work hard making sure we have fun places for kids and their families and that they’re safe,” Liz Langenbach, director of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, said at the Sept. 5 city council meeting. “Recently – in this past year – Ed Braunger from Apache Greyhound had reached out to us with some funds that were in their foundation funds and asked what were some things that we were looking for that we needed to do and one of the big things that we have been looking for the last year or so is to be adding shade structures to our parks.”
The shade structure is approximately 45 feet in diameter and will cover the largest portion of the playground, offering year-round enjoyment and safety at the facility, she said in an e-mail. The city’s goal is to add shade structures to portions of all of its playgrounds in parks as funds become available, she said.
Apache Greyhound Park, 220 S. Delaware Drive, is a longtime supporter of the Apache Junction Parks and Recreation Department, she said.
“From uniforms for our kids in our youth sports leagues to trophies and medals for our programs. In our older pool, before it was renovated, they helped put in lockers there with some of the grant money from that foundation,” Ms. Langenbach said.
Mr. Braunger, retired president and general manager of Apache Greyhound Park, posed with a ceremonial check at the council meeting with Ms. Langenbach and Mayor Jeff Serdy.
Mr. Braunger worked at Apache Greyhound Park for 20 years, he said.
“I know in the 20 years that I was there, we donated over a quarter of a million dollars (to) nonprofits and to the city,” he said.
The donation was reported on at the Sept. 5 meeting as part of the quarterly recognition by the city of Apache Junction of people who have given money to city projects.
“The council adopted about 10 months ago a citizens’ recommendation that these recognitions happen during the council meeting. This is the third of those recognitions,” Roger Hacker, of the city’s revenue development program, said. “The city works hand-in-glove with the Friends of Apache Junction, a local nonprofit, to make sure donations can be accepted and can go to the projects that were designated by the donor. And we just want to say ‘thank you.’ Not every donor gets recognized during a council meeting, but that does not mean every donation is not appreciated because every donation allows our community to accomplish goals and do some projects and programs without using tax dollars.”
