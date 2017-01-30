Free dump week Feb. 6-11 at Apache Junction Landfill

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during “free dump week,” on Feb. 6-11. The landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, is open 6 a.m.-4 p.m. Monday-Saturday.
During that week, the landfill offers Apache Junction residents a drop off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Please bring proof of residency (such as a water bill). Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.
For further information, call the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003.