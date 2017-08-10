Free dump week Aug. 7-12 at Apache Junction Landfill

Aug 10th, 2017 · by · Comments:

Residents of Apache Junction can junk a load of trash during “free dump week” Aug. 7-12.

During that week, the landfill, 4050 S. Tomahawk Road, offers Apache Junction residents a drop-off opportunity at no cost in partnership with Republic Services, which owns and operates the landfill. City residents can take one free load to the landfill during the week. Residents must bring proof of residency, such as a water bill. Residents are advised that only one pickup truck bed size of refuse per household will be accepted.

The landfill’s hours of operation are Monday through Saturday from 6 a.m. to 4 p.m. For more information, call the Apache Junction Landfill at 480-982-7003. The website is https://www.republicservices.com/locations/arizona/apache-junction.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie