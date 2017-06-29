Fourth Annual Water for Living Project begins

Throughout the summer, citizens will have the opportunity to help those in need by donating cases of water to the Water for Living project. Donations of water or electrolyte-restoring powder can be made at several locations with donations being distributed to a host of agencies. Donations will be taken at:
•Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road.
•Apache Junction Multigenerational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road.
•Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
•Salvation Army, 605 E. Broadway Ave.
•Walmart, 2555 W. Apache Trail.
•Aurora Place, 675 W. Broadway Road.
•AJI Sporting Goods, 10444 E. Apache Trail.
•Central Arizona College, 805 S. Idaho
•Western Lifestyle Realty, 940 W. Apache Trail.
•Lost Dutchman Realty/True Guns, 1075 S. Idaho Road.
Monetary donations can be made through the Friends of Apache Junction with “Donation-Water for Living” on the memo line, attention Roger Hacker, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., Apache Junction, AZ 85119.
Water donations during the campaign have been distributed at numerous sites in the area since June 19.
A map to “hydration stations” in the region can be found at https://www.unitedwayofpc.org/apache-junction-hydration-station-map.