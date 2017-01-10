Four sworn in to Apache Junction City Council

Four individuals were sworn into office at the Tuesday, Jan. 3, Apache Junction City Council meeting.
They were: Jeff Serdy as mayor; and Robin Barker, Chip Wilson and Jeff Struble as council members.
The council chambers, 300 E. Superstition Blvd., was packed with council family members, friends and area residents.
Apache Junction City Clerk Kathleen Connelly gave the oaths of office to the mayor and three council members and presented them with certificates of election.
The council voted 6-1 to have Mr. Wilson as vice mayor. Voting yes were Christa Rizzi, Mr. Wilson, Mrs. Barker, Mr. Serdy and council members David Waldron and Mr. Struble.
Voting no was Councilwoman Gail Evans.
“No. And I’d like to say ‘no’ being nothing personal. I just believe that having a brand-new mayor, the council would be better-served having an experienced vice mayor,” she said prior to the vote.
Following the 6-1 vote, Mr. Serdy thanked outgoing Vice Mayor Barker.
“I want to take this time to thank Vice Mayor Barker for the awesome job that she’s done for the last several years,” he said.
The council also voted 6-1 to designate Mrs. Barker to be acting mayor if the mayor and vice mayor are unavailable.
Voting no was Mr. Struble.
“I’m going to just clarify: I’m going to vote ‘no’ because I think we’re ready for some new people in positions,” he said prior to the vote.
Prior to the swearing-in ceremonies, Mrs. Barker presented outgoing Mayor John Insalaco with a plaque of appreciation.
