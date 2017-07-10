Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting July 11

A committee set up to beautify the city’s Focal Point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail has broadened its focus over the years and is now planning a centennial celebration honoring the naming of Apache Junction. (See story at http://apachejunctionindependent.com/history/committee-begins-work-on-celebrating-centennial-of-naming-of-apache-junction/).

The Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting begins at 10:30 a.m. Tuesday, July 11, at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail. Anyone interested in helping with the planning may attend. The Focal Point and Tourism Committee generally meets the second Tuesday of the month at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce. For information, go to https://www.facebook.com/Apache-Jct-Focal-Point-Tourism-1219590524796609/.

