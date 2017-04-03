EPA helping city officials identify prime infill spots

Jotting down likes and dislikes about Apache Junction and placing adhesive dots on wall maps where city officials should focus efforts to bring businesses and residences to vacant parcels were some of the activities a consultant for the EPA had local residents do at a meeting last week.
Apache Junction is one of 25 cities nationwide to receive assistance this year in the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency’s Building Blocks for Sustainable Communities program, which includes assistance in planning for the future. Officials held a March 29 meeting for the public and one March 30 for city staff members and other stakeholders to look for new ideas in addressing infill – or vacant land – development in the city.
“As we think about infill, think about the big picture – what is it that builds the base for a community? It’s wonderful to have retail. It’s wonderful to have some of that initial investment,” Apache Junction City Manager Bryant Powell said at the March 29 meeting. “Long-term, what kinds of jobs? Where do we want those jobs to be?
“The word ‘infill’ I think is a planning word… Infill is a description of different types of properties that are within the city that could be developed,” he said.
Kate Ange, principal at Renaissance Planning, a consultant for the EPA, facilitated the March 29 meeting in Room B-117 of the Apache Junction Multi-Generational Center, 1035 N. Idaho Road. People participating included council and commission members and residents from unincorporated Pinal County, Apache Junction and Gold Canyon.
Ms. Ange said the EPA program started in cities such as Fresno, California, and Las Vegas, Nevada.
She showed slides on a large monitor at the front of the room including photos of single-family housing and multi-story buildings.
She asked participants to write on note cards answers to questions such as where they take out-of-town guests in Apache Junction and what an ideal neighborhood would be like.
Apache Junction resident Dirk Begeman liked the format of the meeting, but he said discussion on having multiple-story buildings was not in tune with what local residents want.
“I thought it was very well presented and it touched on a lot of the issues that I don’t think, maybe, perhaps they weren’t particular to this area – but, as they said, it works well in other areas – Fresno, Las Vegas. But our area is unique and not like Phoenix or Gilbert or Mesa,” he said after the meeting. “What they’re proposing – high-rise buildings for infills… Anything that blocks the views of the mountains, I’m not in favor of that.”
When he lived in Seattle, Washington, he saw buildings with businesses on the lower level and residences above.
“It does work well for a community like that where you have people that want to live and work in the same neighborhood, but out here we don’t have that. You don’t want to live next to where you work or even above it, perhaps. I don’t,” Mr. Begeman said.
One question participants answered was “Describe the ideal neighborhood… What does it include?” Answers included:
•have family activities.
•walkability.
•mix of ages, young and old.
•close to shopping.
•similar to Eastmark in Mesa.
•parks.
•similar to Gilbert’s riparian area.
Another question was what one change would have a positive effect on the area. Answers included:
•activities for children vs. playing in the street.
•better-maintained yards for a sense of pride.
•getting rid of dilapidated structures.
•more off-street parking, to keep work trucks from lining streets.
Participants were given green adhesive dots to place on a wall map to identify areas of town that are most appropriate for encouraging infill development and red dots to identify places that are opportunities for community improvement.
“I liked the exercises with the map – that’s great,” Robert Schroeder, a member of the Apache Junction Planning and Zoning Commission, said after meeting. “I think she got her point across…. I like the idea of having people actually say aloud actually what they want out of their community, say aloud what they want out of their neighborhoods. I think the hands-on approach is what makes this a successful event,” he said.
If the city of Apache Junction relaxes its fees for developing on vacant land, Apache Junction businessman Ron Dwyer hopes to construct a facility manufacturing ice and water vending machines that could employ up to four people, he said after the meeting.
He owns Water and Ice vending machines in the city limits. “You know the blue and white … where you can go and buy a 10-pound bag of ice and cold water,” he said. “That machine that you see, I designed it, I patented it and I manufacture and sell them across the country.”
The manufacturing facility could be constructed on commercially zoned vacant land he owns at Saguaro Drive and Superstition Boulevard, he said.
“I’d like to be able to help the people behind me by building a bigger drainage basin in return for no development fees, but I’m not getting very far,” he said.
He estimated that development fees for the property would be $15,000.
“I thought I was coming down to a meeting as a business guy to look for ways to help me in terms of infilling because I have a piece of property I’m trying to develop and I can’t afford to do it because of the city’s development fees,” he said. “It is nice to see that the city is trying to improve. That is nice. I’m glad to see that the federal government does spend some of its time and its money coming to towns as small as Apache Junction to do something.”
