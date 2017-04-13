Elks Lodge supports Country Kickers 4-H

Apr 13th, 2017 · by · Comments:

(Photo special to the Independent)

Paden Dillard, 10, a member of the Country Kickers 4-H, with his fair entry and Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack of the Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction at the Pinal County Fair. The Elks Lodge donated funds to purchase the sheep.

“We also donated $500 to Hailey Weese, a sophomore at Apache Junction High School and president of Country Kickers 4-H. We also purchased Makena Myers’ pig ‘Bulldozer,’” Mr. Mack said.

The Pinal County Fair was held March 22-26 at the Pinal Fairgrounds and Event Center, 512 S. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.

Tags:

Related Posts

You are encouraged to leave relevant comments but engaging in personal attacks, threats, online bullying or commercial spam will not be allowed. All comments should remain within the bounds of fair play and civility. (You can disagree with others courteously, without being disagreeable.) Feel free to express yourself but keep an open mind toward finding value in what others say. To report abuse or spam, click the X in the upper right corner of the comment box.

Comments

© 2017 Independent Newsmedia Inc. USA. All rights reserved.

WordPress Theme designed by Theme Junkie