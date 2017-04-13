Elks Lodge supports Country Kickers 4-H

Paden Dillard, 10, a member of the Country Kickers 4-H, with his fair entry and Exalted Ruler Dennis Mack of the Elks Lodge No. 2349 in Apache Junction at the Pinal County Fair. The Elks Lodge donated funds to purchase the sheep.
“We also donated $500 to Hailey Weese, a sophomore at Apache Junction High School and president of Country Kickers 4-H. We also purchased Makena Myers’ pig ‘Bulldozer,’” Mr. Mack said.
The Pinal County Fair was held March 22-26 at the Pinal Fairgrounds and Event Center, 512 S. 11 Mile Corner Road in Casa Grande.