Elks Lodge No. 2349 donates $1,000 to Apache Junction High School booster club
(Special to the Independent)
Elks Lodge No. 2349 of Apache Junction recently presented a check for $1,000 to members of the Apache Junction High School Booster Club. From left are Sherry Coker, Elks No. 2349 leading knight; Danielle Demauro, AJHS Booster Club vice president; Kelli Caplette, AJHS booster club secretary; Mae Stothart. AJOHS Booster Club president; and Heather McClellan, Elks Club exalted ruler. The Elks Lodge is at 2455 N. Apache Trail. The website is https://www.elks.org/lodges/home.cfm?Lodge=2349.
