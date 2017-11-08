Photo: Education proclamation in Apache Junction

Accepting proclamation from Apache Junction Mayor Jeff Serdy, left, at the Nov. 7 city council meeting were Donna Davis of Expect More Arizona and Evelyn Casuga of Center for the Future of Arizona.
The proclamation states: “Whereas the Apache Junction City Council recognizes education must be made a top priority in our communities to ensure a strong economic future and higher quality of life for everyone; and whereas the Apache Junction City Council understands that future economy and workforce demands will require more than a high school diploma and only 42 percent of Arizona adults currently possess a degree, certification or industry credential; and whereas, the Apache Junction City Council recognizes the need to improve educational attainment across the state and in our local communities and supports the statewide attainment goal of 60 percent by 2030; and whereas, Expect More Arizona and the Center for the Future of Arizona, statewide nonpartisan organizations, have launched an Arizona Education Progress Meter by which the progress on attainment and other key education indicators can be measured; and now therefore, I, Jeff Serdy, mayor of the City of Apache Junction, Arizona, do hereby proclaim the Apache Junction City Council supports the statewide attainment goal of 60 percent by 2030, supports the use of the Arizona Education Progress Meter as the tool to make progress toward the attainment goal by tracking the priority indicators for our local communities and affirms the city’s status as a World Class Education Partner with Expect More AZ and the center for the future of Arizona in order to advance this shared vision for education.”
