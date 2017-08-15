Eclipse viewing party set for residents at Apache Junction Health Center

Ernestine “Ernie” Padilla says she may have seen the total solar eclipse in 1979 from the top of a building on the campus of St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Phoenix where she was a student.
“We used to go up to the roof and you could even see the Union High School games from there,” she said.
Now 83, she and other residents of Apache Junction Health Center, 2012 W. Southern Ave., plan to watch the total sun eclipse Monday, Aug. 21, at a viewing party.
“I just thought ‘Well, maybe I should see one I remember, right?’ So that’s the only reason. Then I thought, ‘Well, what did I get myself into?’” Ms. Padilla said.
Special glasses are required and were obtained for residents, Begoña McKinney, licensed practical nurse, said. She first received glasses from Homestead National Monument in Beatrice, Nebraska, she said.
The last total solar eclipse viewed from contiguous U.S. was on Feb. 26, 1979. Looking directly at the sun is unsafe except during the brief total phase of a solar eclipse (“totality”), when the moon entirely blocks the sun’s bright face, which will happen only within the narrow path of totality, according to https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov.
Ms. McKinney came up with the eclipse viewing party and used the National Aeronautics and Space Administration website to obtain posters she could display near the activities area at the health center. The viewing party for residents and their families starts at 9 a.m. A laptop and TV will be set up for residents who choose to watch the eclipse that way, she said.
“I believe on that particular day it’s going to like 100 degrees and we’re going to set up all outside and the sun is actually right in front of us so everybody is going to be able to see it. We’ve got the glasses for them. Hopefully they will enjoy it,” Ms. McKinney said. “We always try to get things for the residents to do. Something different to light up their lives, you know?”
Shari Phillips, activities director, said the viewing party is one of a variety of larger events the health center has, such as visiting a nearby preschool to see the children in costumes on Halloween and hosting a Thanksgiving meal for residents and their families.
“I think the residents need to know what’s going on in the world and participate in world events, keep with the times,” she said of the total eclipse.
Michael Allison, 52, a two-year-resident of the health center, said he viewed the 1979 eclipse through an old welding-mask’s lens. He has lived in Mesa and the Globe/Miami area.
“My dad was a welder for some of the mines down there so he had some of the old welding glasses and we took those out to see the eclipse through those,” he said. “It was the little pieces of glass you put in the welding helmet.”
Experts suggest that one widely available filter for safe solar viewing is welders glass of sufficiently high number. The only ones that are safe for direct viewing of the sun with eyes are those of shade 12 or higher, according to https://eclipse2017.nasa.gov/safety.
Edith Frohburg, 87, who has lived at the health center for a year and previously lived in Apache Junction for 20 years, said she is looking forward to using the special glasses at the viewing party.
She doesn’t recall seeing a total or partial eclipse.
“I don’t think I’ve seen that,” Ms. Frohburg said.
“It’s kind of dark out there so I don’t know whether the glasses will be needed,” she said on the morning of Aug. 10, an overcast day.
Leo Kern, 63, has been living at the health center for nine months. Fifteen years ago he lived in Apache Junction for four years, he said. Mr. Kern plans to attend the viewing party.
“It’s something you don’t see often. I guess the next one they say is, what, 100 years from now?” he said.
The Apache Junction Health Center has 130 beds and offers skilled and long-term care, Marla Truett, a community relations official, said. All residents and their families are invited to attend the viewing party, she said.
“We’re going to decorate. We’ll have balloons and decorations and then one … resident’s wife is bringing four cakes and we’re going to provide refreshments – drinks, cookies, things like that,” she said. “And I wanted to find arts and crafts – something to do the night before like a necklace and maybe beads with a moon and a star or a moon and the sun so they can have something to make and wear the next day.”
For more information on the Apache Junction Health Center, call 480-983-0700 or go to http://apachejunctionhealthcenter.com.
Managing Editor Richard Dyer can be reached at rdyer@newszap.com