Earned income tax credit for low-income workers

The Internal Revenue Service may owe Apache Junction residents money who qualify for federal tax credits and may not even know it. The Earned Income Credit and Child Tax Credit are federal tax benefits for working people. Some workers can receive a refund even if they don’t owe taxes, according to a city of Apache Junction press release.
The EIC and CTC are valuable but complex tax breaks for working people that could be worth more than $5,000 for EIC alone.
Workers raising children could get an even larger refund by claiming the CTC. Workers who raised a child under age 17 who lived with them for more than half the year could be eligible. The CTC is worth a maximum of $1,000 per child. Most families receive a credit worth several hundred dollars. To claim the CTC, a worker, spouse and child must have a Social Security Number or an Individual Taxpayer Identification Number.
The city of Apache Junction and the Apache Junction Public Library, in collaboration with the Internal Revenue Service and AARP Tax Aide, are offering a free tax preparation e-filing site in Apache Junction for all residents regardless of their eligibility for the above credits.
The location for the free e-filing tax preparation site is the Apache Junction Public Library, 1177 N. Idaho Road, from Feb. 8 to April 15. The tax preparation service is provided 9 a.m.-1 p.m. Wednesday-Saturday. Reservations are required and can be made at the library’s service desk or by calling 480-474-8555. Reservations will be taken on a first-come, first-served basis.
For further information regarding tax credits or volunteering to be a tax preparer, contact Heather Patel, city of Apache Junction, at 480-474-2635 or hpatel@ajcity.net.
People should come to the free e-filing tax preparation site prepared with the following items:
•Proof of identification.
•Social Security cards (or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number) for an individual, spouse and dependents and/or a Social Security number verification letter issued by the Social Security Administration.
•Birth dates for an individual, spouse and dependents on the tax return.
•Current year’s tax package if an individual received one (not required when filing electronically).
•Wage and earning statement(s) Form W-2, W-2G, 1099-R, from all employers.
•Interest and dividend statements from banks (Forms 1099).
•A copy of last year’s federal and state returns if available.
•Bank routing numbers and account numbers for direct deposit.
•Total paid for day care provider and the day care provider’s tax identifying number (the provider’s Social Security Number or the provider’s business Employer Identification Number).
The site is an e-file site only; all returns will be filed electronically. Therefore, on a married filing joint tax return, both spouses must be present to sign the required forms.