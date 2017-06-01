Eagle Scout candidate provides six benches, shades at Apache Junction Food Bank
Eagle Scout candidate Braeden Smith, above, organized a group of about 30 people to build six benches and install six shades at the Apache Junction Food Bank, 575 N. Idaho Road. Braeden is a member of the Boy Scouts’ Venturing Crew No. 6353 in east Mesa. Braeden’s group spent several of hours on Saturday, April 29, to do the work for the food bank.
