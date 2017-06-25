Drug and narcotics violations reported June 5-13 to Apache Junction Police Department

Above are the general locations of drug and narcotic violations reported June 5-13 to the Apache Junction Police Department. Disorderly conduct was reported at: 3:05 p.m. June 6 at West Apache Trail and Delaware Drive; 1:04 p.m. June 8 in the 2000 block of West Southern Avenue; 3:57 p.m. June 9 at South Gold Drive and Broadway Avenue; and 4:10 a.m. June 13 in the 10 block of South Acacia Road. AJPD provides an online, interactive crime-mapping program that allows anyone to enter an address and obtain basic information on select crime-type categories. Go to www.ajcity.net/112/Police-Department and scroll down for the link.