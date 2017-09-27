Artist’s donated sculpture for Apache Junction could be completed this winter

Just in time for many arriving winter residents a one-of-a-kind colorfully painted kachina sculpture is slated to be installed on the Apache Trail near the Focal Point in Apache Junction.
Merrill Orr, the artist designing, welding and donating the work, under construction at his Apache Junction home, said it is in pieces and is nearly ready to be prepped for painting.
“First you start out with the structure. After the structure, then you come back in and start putting on the nice little fun stuff to actually make it look like something. But first things first – structure for safety,” Mr. Orr said at the Sept. 12 meeting of the Focal Point and Tourism Committee. The committee generally meets at 10:30 a.m. the second Tuesday of the month at the Apache Junction Chamber of Commerce, 567 W. Apache Trail.
“In the end, the piece isn’t going to be all rusty. It’s going to be painted and the colors are going to be very vibrant and it’s going to be very much alive and it’s going to be the second largest kachina in the state of Arizona. I ended up going a little bit larger than anticipated,” he said. “We’re actually looking at the possibility of 18 feet.”
Mr. Orr told the Apache Junction City Council at a meeting Nov. 16 that the contemporary Southwest kachina would be about 15 feet tall, according to the meeting’s minutes at www.ajcity.net/ArchiveCenter/ViewFile/Item/1019.
“For scale, way up the top there’s going to be large feathers that start at the top and drape all the way down,” he said Sept. 12, holding cut steel feathers. “And on the headpiece itself, these feathers are going to be coming out and around the headpiece…. Now the fun stuff starts coming into it. He’s going to have a big turquoise necklace on, it’s going to look like leather-work is done on it but it’s in metal,” he said.
“What’s the wind going to do with those?” Focal Point and Tourism Committee member Amy Allanson asked.
“Once these are welded in place, they’re going to be up,” Mr. Orr said.
He plans to use automotive primer and paints.
The work could be completed in the next six weeks, Mr. Orr predicted.
“I’d like to have it done for season – when season kicks in and people are starting to come back. I’m referring to when the winter visitors start coming back,” Mr. Orr said.
Focal Point and Tourism Committee member Jeff Serdy, the mayor of Apache Junction, said he envisions having a ribbon-cutting ceremony for the donated artwork and then have students artists’ works shown at the nearby Flatiron Community park, 100 N. Apache Trail.
“So, one of the fears is this thing is going to be so awesome that we’re not going to want to get rid of it. Because we were going to auction it off and use the money to buy other pieces or encourage other people,” Mr. Serdy said at the Sept. 12 meeting.
City officials could sell it and make money off of it to purchase additional artworks, Mr. Orr said to the council Nov. 16, according to the meeting’s minutes.
The Focal Point and Tourism Committee, which was set up to beautify the city’s Focal Point on the northeast corner of North and West Apache Trail, has broadened its focus over the years and is planning a centennial celebration honoring the naming of Apache Junction. A special night Focal Point and Tourism Committee meeting begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Oct. 11, at the Mountain View Lutheran Church, 2122 S. Goldfield Road in Apache Junction. Anyone interested in helping with the planning may attend.
