Crack-sealing, seal-coat work slated near Meridian/Delaware

Street pavement work has been scheduled for the subdivision bordered by Meridian Drive to the west, Delaware Drive to the east, Fourth Avenue to the north and Broadway Avenue to the south. Lawson Drive and Desert View Drive south of Broadway is also included in this work planned for Oct. 23-30.
Work will entail the sealing of cracks and then applying an asphalt seal coating over the existing street pavement.
Work is scheduled for business days only during the hours of 6 a.m. to 4 p.m.
Temporary restrictions to driveway access and on-street parking can be expected.
Editor’s note: Al Bravo is the public information officer for the city of Apache Junction.