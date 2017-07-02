Apache Junction council votes 5-2 not to change city code on amplified noise, odor

The city council will not discuss further a citizen committee’s recommendation that residents be notified prior to events that have amplified sounds or produce odors.
A motion by Councilman Dave Waldron to revisit the issue at a July meeting failed, 1-6, at the June 20 Apache Junction City Council meeting. Voting yes was Mr. Waldron and voting no were Mayor Jeff Serdy, Vice Mayor Chip Wilson and council members Jeff Struble, Robin Barker and Gail Evans.
The city council then voted 5-2 on a motion from Vice Mayor Wilson to take no further action and continue with the present ordinance. Voting yes were Mayor Serdy, Vice Mayor Wilson, Mr. Struble and Mrs. Barker. Voting no were Mr. Waldron and Mrs. Evans.
“The first one was to continue with it and I didn’t want to continue what we were given,” Councilwoman Evans said in an interview after the meeting. “But the second time, it was to just leave it as it was. I think it does need changes, but I think what we were given wasn’t the answer,” she said.
The call for City Code Chapter 8 amendments relating to community and civic events (resident notice and appeal) came in late 2016 when Apache Junction residents David Bowling and Jim Duncan contacted city staff members regarding bull-riding activities at the Hitching Post Restaurant, 2341 N. Apache Trail, as well as special, community and civic events that require an administrative use permit, according to a memo with the June 20 agenda at https://apachejunction.legistar.com/Calendar.aspx.
The city council in November asked the city attorney to look into the suggestion that Chapter 8 be amended to include a review component for events applications.
Area residents met with city staff members and the city attorney and suggestions were discussed.
At the June 20 meeting, the council was given suggested changes to Chapter 8, including:
•An event application shall be submitted to the city 45 working days before any planned event.
•The development services director shall review the application and determine if the planned event is within 500 feet of a residentially used property. If so, the city shall send a certified mail notice to property owners having property within 500 feet of the event and set an administrative hearing date.
•A new outdoor entertainment component definition triggers the review and notice requirement. The inquiry is whether the activity takes place outside of an enclosed building, in a parking lot or vacant lot, which has the potential of creating noise, odor, dust, lighting, vibration or proposes the use of amplified music in any form – recorded or live.
Mr. Duncan at a June 20 public hearing on the Chapter 8 amendments thanked city staff members for working on the proposed changes.
“I would like to thank the city attorney and the members of city staff for all of their hard work that they’ve done on this draft proposal. I can honestly say it is a collaboration of all involved members,” he said.
“These proposed amendments… provide the conduit for communication between the residents affected by an event with the event applicant. The law today does not,” Mr. Duncan said.
He provided different wording for some of the amendment changes, which were later part of Mr. Waldron’s failed motion to continue discussion to a July meeting. They included that private property be within 500 feet, that the letters be mailed with first-class postage and not be certified and that private property would include a parking lot or vacant lot.
Apache Junction resident Diana Kesler-Laclair told the council that she supports local businesses and the council should now support its residents.
“I am now asking for the city council’s support. I am asking that you approve the suggested changes to Chapter 8 of the City Code giving all residents of Apache Junction the right to have their voices heard when the city is considering or approving events sponsored by a business, organization or individual that could adversely affect surrounding residents’ right to peaceful enjoyment of their property,” she said at the June 20 public hearing.
Councilman Waldron said he had received e-mails in support of the changes.
Apache Junction City Clerk Kathy Connelly said her office would like at least 30 days’ notice for a special-event application.
“We would really like 30 days. That rarely happens. Sometimes we find out about an event by reading it in the newspaper, and it’s ‘whoops,’” Ms. Connelly said.
Councilwoman Barker asked how an ordinance would impact such an event.
“If an organization already has it in the works, they’ve got their venue – or it’s something a store is doing – we just educate and say ‘please contact us next time. If you have any vendors, food trucks or whatever, please send them our way’ but we don’t stop the event. We’ve never done that,” Ms. Connelly said,
